Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Quotient Trading Up 5.0 %

Quotient stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Quotient

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 and sold 8,281,621 shares valued at $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

About Quotient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

