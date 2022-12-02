Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Cut to $2.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.90 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Quotient Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,623,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 51,125 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $16,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
