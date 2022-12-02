Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Cut to $2.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.90 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,623,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 51,125 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $16,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

