Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 845,012 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

