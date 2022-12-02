Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 845,012 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $10.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
