Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

TRP stock opened at C$58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.85. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

