RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.