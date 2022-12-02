RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

