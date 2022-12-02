Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Real Matters (RLLMF)

Real Matters (OTCMKTS: RLLMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of RLLMF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

