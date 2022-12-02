Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,500 ($101.69) to GBX 7,500 ($89.72) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($106.47) to GBX 8,200 ($98.10) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.10) to GBX 7,050 ($84.34) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

