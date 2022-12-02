Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.22) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.05 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

