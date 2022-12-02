Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.9 %

RRX opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,490,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

