Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

