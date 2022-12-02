Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of C3.ai worth $49,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

