Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.81% of InterDigital worth $50,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in InterDigital by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in InterDigital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

