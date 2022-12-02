Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 300,800 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $49,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.