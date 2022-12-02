Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,209,500 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $54,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

