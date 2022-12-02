Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $48,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

