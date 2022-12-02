Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $54,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

