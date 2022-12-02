Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $61,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.6 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

