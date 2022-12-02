Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Logitech International worth $51,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $87.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

