Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $51,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

