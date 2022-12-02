Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.27 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $53,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.2 %

About Maravai LifeSciences

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.