Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $56.61 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Marqeta worth $56,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 212,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,677 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Stock Down 0.3 %
MQ stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
