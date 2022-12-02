Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $56.61 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Marqeta worth $56,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 212,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,677 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.3 %

MQ stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

