Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.49 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,505 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of QuidelOrtho worth $61,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 6.9 %

QDEL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

