Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.49 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,505 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of QuidelOrtho worth $61,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Stock Up 6.9 %
QDEL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.