Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $47.43 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.