Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $48.29 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $297.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.48 and a 200 day moving average of $272.07. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

