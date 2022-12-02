Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $60,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRC opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.