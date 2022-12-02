Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 167,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $49,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $678,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Equifax Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

