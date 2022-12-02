Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 185,300 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SM opened at $41.63 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.