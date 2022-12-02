Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 212,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $52,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GD opened at $252.27 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

