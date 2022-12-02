Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $51,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $722.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.14 and a 200 day moving average of $646.64.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.