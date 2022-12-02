Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 434,300 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $55,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TS. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Down 1.6 %

Tenaris Increases Dividend

TS opened at $33.92 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.