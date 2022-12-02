Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $53.24 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 109,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

AVGO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

