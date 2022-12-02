Renova (OTCMKTS:REOVF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Renova (OTCMKTS:REOVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has 2,100.00 target price on the stock.
Renova Stock Performance
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renova (REOVF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Renova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.