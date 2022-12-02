Reviewing Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymergen 0 5 0 0 2.00

Zymergen has a consensus target price of $4.37, suggesting a potential upside of 79.70%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 76.07 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 15.15 -$361.79 million ($3.55) -0.68

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunshine Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymergen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42% Zymergen -2,508.94% -93.37% -61.14%

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Zymergen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Zymergen

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California. As of October 19, 2022, Zymergen Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.