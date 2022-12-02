Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,527.50 ($66.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,011.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,040.84. The firm has a market cap of £89.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 622.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

