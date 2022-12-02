Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,527.50 ($66.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,011.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.84. The company has a market capitalization of £89.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 622.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

