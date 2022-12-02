Robert Carey Acquires 15,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 807,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Beyond Air Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $180.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 327,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 33.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.