Robert W. Baird Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $223.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

