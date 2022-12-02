Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

