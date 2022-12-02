Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

