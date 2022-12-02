Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,924.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 78,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 357,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

