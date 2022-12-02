Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,924.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.