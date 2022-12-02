Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9832 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
