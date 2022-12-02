Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

