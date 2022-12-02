Royal Bank of Canada Trims GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price to $15.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Shares of GDS opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 57.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

