Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

RCL opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

