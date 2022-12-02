Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE CRM opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147 billion, a PE ratio of 272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

