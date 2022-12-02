Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.39.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 17.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.