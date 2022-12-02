Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

