Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 8.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.