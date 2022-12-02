Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

